Derry’s Clare Barber’s among local winners in 10th NI Hair and Beauty Awards 2025
The Rosemount hairdresser was among a range of local winners.
Oceanic Awards confirmed several Derry hair and beauty specialists were recognised.
Meraki Hairdressing, of Carlisle Road, was named the Derry Hair Salon of the Year.
Vanity, of Waterloo Street, was given an ‘outstanding achievement’ award in the Colour Specialists of the Year category.
The Shantallow-based Mavericks Hair Extensions and Beauty received an ‘outstanding achievement’ award in the Hair Extensions Technician of the Year category.
JLD Bridal Specialists, of Newbuildings, was recognised for ‘excellence’ in the Freelance Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year section.
‘Outstanding achievement’ in the Hair Boutique of the Year category went to The Hair Studio Curl Specialist in Dungiven.
Irfan Younis, a spokesperson, said: “These awards have provided an opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry.”