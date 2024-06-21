​Derry's Ebrington Square: Action is needed to make the most of island’s most aesthetic public space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​News that next weekend’s music events planned for Ebrington have by necessity moved venue and became the latest to fall from the square are undoubtedly disappointing but sadly not unexpected.

​ There are several factors at play as to why we have inevitably arrived here.

The city’s entertainment and hospitality industries continue to struggle in a city where disposable incomes are well below the Northern Ireland average.

We have seen failures of established businesses run by experienced operators as the cost-of-living crisis pummelled already stretched budgets available for the nice things in life.

Elsewhere across the UK and Ireland, festivals, and events, some of which are globally recognisable, have struggled to sell out and some simply cancelled.

Festival goers are looking for guaranteed experiences. Events in Continental Europe have seen a big rise in the people from the UK and Ireland booking tickets and making a holiday of it. One recent festival in Malta had an almost 95% of their bookings from the UK. A festival event overseas with a tourist audience… but guaranteed weather.

More locally, those who can afford it are booking tickets and hotel packages in Belfast and making a night of it.

Money is tight so people are making the choices that suit them.

Ebrington Square has hosted large scale events

Pre-Covid, losing events from Ebrington has meant that established festival dates for promoters were lost in the calendar and with that the opportunity to build up capital and audiences. This was a huge mistake.

Post-covid, the mess that was 2023 further eroded audience confidence to lay down their money early.

Our wet and windy spring does nothing to encourage people to book tickets early especially when you’re making weekly choices, sometimes daily, what you’ll do with the money you have in your pocket.

This puts huge strain on the nerve of promoters staring into huge, unavoidable costs. Can they afford to sit tight and hope the weather gods are favourable and people will turn up?

The process of securing and working on the Ebrington site does not help.

Expecting promoters to make a bid and secure acts when many of the line-ups across these islands have acts booked a year or more before is impossible. Whilst not personally involved in any of events planned there this year, I do know that those working with the on-site tenants, including the hotel operator, was a very positive one but the landlord, the Executive Office, were placing unhelpful conditions which added complications and costs.

The price of putting on an outdoor festival on the site is heavy.

The planning, safety processes, and infrastructure and staffing means you’re staring in to a £60-£80k cost depending on your production costs before you even pay for a line-up.

That’s a lot of ticket sales to secure to just build a venue.

So, what can be done?

It’s time for a rethink and rebuild. Time to begin again, from the bottom up and in a safe way for promoters who currently must put everything at risk.

There is a need for a pump-primed fund provided via Council (potential funded by others) which is a safety net for promoters which is recovered and topped up via net ticket sales with the money recycled to rejuvenate the local industry and audience confidence.

And with a longer lead in time, what infrastructure like overhead cover, staging, power, and external fencing can be secured, installed and shared across multiple events?

The temptation may be to expire energy to try to attract others to come here and step in, but they face the same challenges and will make much bigger financial demands or guarantees.

To maximise economic value for the city and long-term success, we’ve got to build from Derry out.

Ebrington has the best access and aesthetic of any public event space anywhere on this island. It should be a success.

But we’ve got to start by accepting some truths and putting in place interventions and mitigations to ensure that success.