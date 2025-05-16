Derry’s latest bar and entertainment complex Kaboodle set to open

Derry’s latest bar and entertainment venue Kaboodle is set to open imminently in the city centre.

The finishing touches are busily being put together at Kaboodle, at the corner of Strand Road and Great James Street, adjacent to the Holiday Inn Express.

The new entertainment complex will feature a bar and a range of activities including indoor mini-golf, darts and karaoke among other entertainments. A full cocktail menu will be offered.

The development follows the submission of a planning application by Glen Road Properties Limited. two-and-a-half years ago to develop a bar, restaurant and mini-golf facility on a site that formerly was home to Glendennings jewellers, the Cosmopolitan bar and Flaming Jack’s restaurant.

The proprietors of the new complex have been targeting an opening date of Friday, May 16.

Kaboodle is currently hiring a range of staff for the new venture including bar and kitchen staff, a mixologist, and a guest relations assistant.