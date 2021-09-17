Digitisation reducing costs but Council still spending £64k on print

The use of print is reducing but council still prints close to 3m pages.

According to information released in response to a Freedom of Information request the local authority was printing around 2,816,812 pages per year when services and business were at full tilt prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exact approximate print cost is £64,418.29.

The Council confirmed that a number of digitisation projects have been rolled out to reduce print costs. These include paperless meetings.

“Council and Committee meetings are paperless and have moved to electronic via Modern.Gov, No need to print minutes or agendas,” the Council stated.