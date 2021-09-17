Digitisation reducing costs but Council still spending £64k on print
Derry City and Strabane District Council spends over £60,000 per year on print - demonstrating that not all business can be conducted on a digital basis.
According to information released in response to a Freedom of Information request the local authority was printing around 2,816,812 pages per year when services and business were at full tilt prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exact approximate print cost is £64,418.29.
The Council confirmed that a number of digitisation projects have been rolled out to reduce print costs. These include paperless meetings.
“Council and Committee meetings are paperless and have moved to electronic via Modern.Gov, No need to print minutes or agendas,” the Council stated.
“Maintenance staff all use IPads now for maintenance jobs and logs,” it added.