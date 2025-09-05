Donegal’s Croithlí Distillery unveils world-first PX Single Cask Irish whiskey ahead of TBEX conference

Croithlí Distillery has unveiled its world-first PX Single Cask Irish whiskey alongside a brand-new e-commerce website, as it prepares to welcome global travel writers for the international TBEX conference next week.

The new PX Single Cask is distilled using the traditional and very rare method of direct fire (as opposed to steam) in Cognac Charentais stills.

It has been fully maturated in a 500-litre Spanish oak butt (from the famous Juan Pino Cooperage, Córdoba) that’s been seasoned for 24 months with rich Pedro Ximénez sherry.

Conor McMenamin, co-founder and director of Croithlí Distillery, said: “We founded this distillery to revive Donegal’s rich whiskey-making heritage for the first time in 180 years, and the PX Single Cask is testament to how far we’ve come.

Pictured announcing the online presale of the world first PX Single Cask release on the brand new Croithlí Distillery website are, from left, Kieran Davis, Co-founder, Julio Diana, Master Distiller, and Conor McMenamin, Co-founder.

"To unveil a world-first expression as international travel writers arrive in Donegal is a proud moment for the distillery, the Gaeltacht region and our county.”

Master Distiller Julio Diana added: “The PX Single Cask represents a unique achievement in Irish whiskey. It is powerful, complex, and luxurious — a whiskey that could only be made here in Croithlí, with the perfect water, direct fire, patience, and tradition.”

Catherine Ní Grianna, Visitor Centre Manager, commented: “Welcoming global visitors through TBEX gives us a chance to share not only our whiskey, but the culture and stories of the Donegal Gaeltacht. Launching our new site with the help of our marketing partners at Grofuse means that even those who cannot travel here can now experience a taste of Croithlí from anywhere in the world.”

The PX Single Cask presale and full details of Croithlí’s whiskeys, tours, and membership of the Croithlí Whiskey Club – Croithlí le Chéile are available now at: www.thecrollydistillery.com.

Hundreds of leading travel bloggers and influencers from around the world are set to visit Donegal for TBEX Europe 2025 with many due to explore the Croithlí Distillery Experience on September 9.

The PX Single Cask is available to pre-order now through the new Croithlí website, and with 698 bottles available it’s expected to sell out before being bottled for release in early November.

Croithli Distillery is located in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht on the border of Gweedore and the Rosses.