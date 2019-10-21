Drug criminal's ill-gotten gains to go under the hammer at NI auction - including £160,000 watch and holiday home

A drug criminal's ill-gotten gains will be sold at Wilson's Auctions.

Among the 'loot' is a stunningly unique Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch, that would cost £160,000 new, but is going under the hammer after being seized by West Yorkshire Police from a drugs criminal.

The 18ct pink gold watch boasts hand stitched crocodile leather strap with diamond pave bezel will be going under the hammer on Thursday 31st October from 6pm alongside other luxury goods that have been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The auction will also feature Rolex, Breitling, Cartier and Tag Heuer watches, including a highly sought-after Rolex ‘Hulk’ Submariner, designer goods from Louis Vuitton, Canada Goose, Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Guiseppe Zanotti as well as approximately 30 Lots of gold, diamond, sapphire and ruby jewellery.

All items have no reserve and will go the highest bidder at the fall of the hammer on October 31.

All Lots are unreserved and with the auction available to both physical and online bidders, it will appeal to a wide audience and highlight the range of assets Wilsons Auctions specialises in realising on behalf of its government and law enforcement clients.

“Our upcoming Unreserved Government Auction is set to be a real head-turner for watch enthusiasts," said Wilsons Auctions’ Government Sales Coordinator, Michael Streight.

"Not only do we have a selection of some of the biggest watch brands in the world but we have a unique £160,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch as well as a Rolex ‘Hulk’ Submariner and not to mention some stunning gold and diamond jewellery as well as the ever popular designer goods.

“With all items going under the hammer with no reserve, this is a great opportunity to purchase quality goods for an affordable price as all items will be sold to the highest bidder at the fall of the gavel, with reserve requirements on the land and property only.

"Wilsons Auctions is proud of the role it takes in realising these seized assets, having been responsible in returning over £100 million back into the public purse, ultimately going back to the victims of crimes or into local community initiatives,” he added.

