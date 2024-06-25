Dungiven woman brings home the gold for local Derry construction firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a momentous recognition of talent and tenacity, Local Dungiven woman Karen Brenchely has been awarded the distinguished Inspirational Woman in Construction Award. This accolade shines a spotlight on her extraordinary contributions to the construction industry, a field historically dominated by men.

A seasoned professional working as a contracts manager for Nicor Construction in Derry, Karen has been instrumental in leading numerous high-profile projects that have set new benchmarks in quality and innovation.

Her journey in the industry began as a Junior with Todd Architect, and through sheer determination and exceptional skill, she has risen to become part of the Senior Management team where she oversees various Housing Association Maintenance Contracts aross the whole of NI.

She said: "I would like to express my gratitude to Local Womans Magazine for recognizing the contributions of women in construction. This award is more than just an acknowledgment of my work; it is a celebration of every woman who has fought to make her mark in this industry.

Karen Brenchely pictured with her award

"I owe this achievement to many people who have supported me along the way. To my mentors, who guided me and believed in my potential even when I doubted myself. To my colleagues, who collaborated with me and pushed the boundaries of what we could achieve together. And to my Husband and family, whose unwavering support gave me the strength to pursue my dreams.

"I hope this recognition inspires more women to pursue careers in construction and realize their potential."

Karen's achievements extend beyond her professional work. She is an active advocate for gender diversity in the workplace, mentoring young women and supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity in the industry.

The Woman in Construction Award is presented annually by Local Womans Magazine, recognizing outstanding women who have made significant impacts through their professional achievements, leadership, and contributions to the community.

As the construction industry evolves, Karen continues to be a trailblazer, demonstrating that with passion and perseverance, the sky is the limit. Her story is a powerful reminder that diversity and inclusion are essential to driving progress and innovation.