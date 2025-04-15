DWF announced as headline sponsor for major Trade NI business delegation to Westminster in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The largest event focusing on the Northern Ireland economy at Westminster is set to return in May, led by Trade NI. DWF who have supported the Trade NI delegation over several years, will now be the sole sponsor of the key event.

Each year the seminal business gathering hosts around 200 business leaders, Ministers, and influential policy makers. Now in its sixth year, this will be the first Trade NI showcase with a Labour Government in power under Prime Minister Keir Starmer MP.

Prime Minister Starmer previously addressed the Trade NI reception in 2023 as Labour Leader prior to the last Westminster election.

Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster), Glyn Roberts (Retail NI), Julie Galbraith, Managing Partner, DWF in Northern Ireland, and Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI)

Trade NI is the alliance of Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI and Manufacturing NI, representing the three largest sectors of industry and the majority of businesses in Northern Ireland. Last year the Trade NI alliance took its message to London, Dublin and Washington DC.

Julie Galbraith, Managing Partner of DWF in Northern Ireland, said: “The Trade NI event at Westminster has now become one of the major business events in the annual calendar that provides an influential platform for our positive economic message.”

“DWF is proud to support this event once again, which will focus on the strong proposition that Northern Ireland has, not only across hospitality, retail and manufacturing, but also sectors like fintech, cyber-security, health and life sciences and professional services.”

“Northern Ireland is increasingly regarded as a good place to set up and grow a business. Despite the challenges that we are often faced with, we exceed expectations and that points to greater potential for our business community.”

“This is an opportune moment to sell our story to key decision makers from across the UK and encourage further investment to our part of the world.”

Speaking jointly, the representatives of Trade NI, Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster), Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI) and Glyn Roberts (Retail NI) added: “Since we initiated the Trade NI group and brought the first delegation to Westminster in 2019, we have faced Brexit and the global covid pandemic, never mind the collapse of our own devolved administration.”

“We find ourselves in a rather unique position with a functioning NI Assembly and Executive and a signed off Programme for Government.”

“We also have a sitting Labour government - the first time they have been in power since the Trade NI initiative was started. This is not a time to sit on our hands but to activate and push for investment, support and solutions to the challenges that we face.”

“Our thanks go to DWF for their generous sponsorship of the event in May and we anticipate another strong turn out from senior government representatives, and good representation from the NI business community as we head to Westminster.”