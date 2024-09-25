Ebrington Hotel wins coveted ‘Northern Ireland AA Hotel of the Year 24/25’ award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The four star Ebrington Hotel, the latest luxury addition to Derry’s thriving accommodation scene, has been honoured as AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the prestigious 2024 AA Hospitality Awards in London. This accolade arrives just over a year after the hotel's grand opening in July 2023, cementing its place as a leading destination for hospitality and excellence in the region.

Nestled within one of the city’s most historically significant landmarks, the former Ebrington Barracks, this 89-bedroom hotel seamlessly merges modern luxury with Georgian elegance. It offers guests unparalleled views of Derry’s iconic cityscape, the River Foyle, and the Peace Bridge, combining newly constructed facilities with all the character of listed buildings.

Managing Director Cecil Doherty expressed his delight at the recognition, attributing the success to the hard work and commitment of his exceptional team:

"We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It is a testament to our vision of creating a truly unique luxury hotel in the heart of Derry and to the dedication of our outstanding team, who consistently deliver superb service to our guests.

“The Ebrington has become a standout addition to Northern Ireland’s luxury accommodation offering, and this award reflects the time and effort invested by our team to ensure every guest has an exceptional experience. I am immensely proud of our staff for their dedication, and extremely grateful to both them and all our guests who have supported us along this journey."

Hotel Manager, Gary McDonald, echoed these sentiments, noting that consistency and the hotel’s ‘No Compromise’ motto have been key to their success:

"Our team lives by the belief of not compromising on standards, service, or product. Whether it’s the warm welcome from reception, the culinary excellence in our kitchen, or the attention to detail in our housekeeping, every member of our staff is committed to delivering an outstanding experience. I’m proud to be part of this remarkable team and excited to continue welcoming guests from near and far to The Ebrington for years to come."

More than just a place to stay, The Ebrington Hotel offers a serene blend of tranquillity and sophistication. Its Oakroom Restaurant, under the guidance of celebrated chefs Noel McMeel and Leigh Thurston, proudly holds 2 AA Rosettes, the only hotel restaurant in the city to receive this honour. Guests can also indulge in the oasis of calm which is the city’s only state-of-the-art spa and wellness centre, and take home lasting memories with the instantly recognisable scent of the EB botanical range which features signature skincare products and room diffusers, all locally sourced using indigenous herbs and foliage.

With its combination of rich history, modern luxury, and a commitment to excellence, The Ebrington Hotel is quickly establishing itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after destinations. Its blend of opulence, charm, and high-calibre service ensures that it will remain one of the most stylish places to stay in the country for years to come.