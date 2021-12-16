EE to expand 4G coverage for Derry areas by 2024

This is part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) - an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and UK Government – which is aiming to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK’s geography by 2025.

According to EE the 14 locations will include the following areas - Eglinton, Killaloo, Ballykelly, Limavady, Macosquin, Coleraine, Castlerock, Portstewart, Magherafelt and Castledawson.

The upgrades are part of the first phase of the SRN programme, where EE will invest to significantly reduce ‘partial not-spots’ in mobile coverage.

4G expansion proposed.

EE has already upgraded its 4G network in 42 rural locations across Northern Ireland since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020.

Elsewhere there will be 4G upgrades at 15 locations in Tyrone, 6 locations in Fermanagh, 31 locations in Down, 29 locations in Antrim and 12 locations in Armagh.

Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) deputy president David Brown said: “This progress on the Shared Rural Network is good news that will be well received by our members. We've long called for improvements to 4G coverage in rural areas and these 4G upgrades will be vital for farming businesses and rural communities across Northern Ireland.

“Our industry is continuing to adopt new digital technologies to help improve farm efficiency and productivity, with many application processes moving online. Having access to fast and reliable connectivity is going to be an essential part of farming’s future and it’s vital that farmers can gain online access without any difficulty.”

UK Government Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “We know the incredible impact better connectivity will have on countryside communities. That's why we struck a £1 billion deal, jointly funded by the government and mobile firms, to bring fast and reliable 4G mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK.

“EE's plans show good progress and will increase choice for consumers and boost productivity in rural areas. We will continue to work closely with them to close down further gaps in rural mobile signal.”

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: “Today we’ve made a renewed commitment to boost rural connectivity, helping improve mobile performance regardless of location. The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity.

“EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks.”