Eglinton Variety Stores to ring till for the last time after 38 years serving Derry village

The proprietors of Eglinton Variety Stores have announced they will soon be ringing the till for the last time as they settled down to a well-deserved retirement.

The County Derry institution is set to close its doors after four decades of trading.

A closing down sale is currently underway at the family-run business in Main Street in the village.

"As some of you may have heard the sad time has come for me to retire. Thank you to each and everyone of you who has supported me over the last 38 years.”

“We opened in September 1986, myself and Kathleen, had a couple of years off having had the younger two children and then came back.

"Kathleen and John then retired and I went it alone. I will miss chatting with you all and seeing each generation that has came through the doors.

“Everything is now half price (excluding batteries, sweets and drinks). I look forward to seeing you all over the next few weeks until the sad day comes to lock the door behind me.

"We will still be doing up gift baskets for Mother’s Day Easter etc. Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for keeping us busy for the last 38 years,” the proprietors Margaret and Billy stated.

The store – situated at 14A Main Street in Eglinton – specialises in household supplies but has also supplied a wide range of products to generations of villagers.

The news of its closure has been met with sadness with many people wishing the owners a happy retirement.