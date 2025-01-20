End of an era as Timber Quay serves last meals ahead of BURN on the River launch in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An end of an era has been marked in the Derry food scene after Timber Quay served its last meal ahead of the launch of BURN on the River later this month.

The popular Derry eatery has been a fixture on the local culinary scene for decades under the Timber Quay Restaurant and Wine Bar moniker.

Last November it was announced there was new ownership in place at the ‘beloved local restaurant that has been serving up smiles for 18 years!’

The riverfront restaurant has now completed its final service as Timber Quay and is set for a rebrand.

"The new owners are set to unveil BURN on the River, launching January 24! This is a culinary adventure you won’t want to miss!” the proprietors posted on the Timber Quay socials.

Timber Quay – soon to be BURN on the River – is located on a primer riverfront site overlooking the Foyle close to Derry city centre.