End of an era as Timber Quay serves last meals ahead of BURN on the River launch in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An end of an era has been marked in the Derry food scene after Timber Quay served its last meal ahead of the launch of BURN on the River later this month.

The popular Derry eatery has been a fixture on the local culinary scene for decades under the Timber Quay Restaurant and Wine Bar moniker.

Last November it was announced there was new ownership in place at the ‘beloved local restaurant that has been serving up smiles for 18 years!’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The riverfront restaurant has now completed its final service as Timber Quay and is set for a rebrand.

An end of an era has been marked in the Derry food scene after Timber Quay served its last meal ahead of the launch of BRUN on the River later this month.An end of an era has been marked in the Derry food scene after Timber Quay served its last meal ahead of the launch of BRUN on the River later this month.
An end of an era has been marked in the Derry food scene after Timber Quay served its last meal ahead of the launch of BRUN on the River later this month.

"The new owners are set to unveil BURN on the River, launching January 24! This is a culinary adventure you won’t want to miss!” the proprietors posted on the Timber Quay socials.

Timber Quay – soon to be BURN on the River – is located on a primer riverfront site overlooking the Foyle close to Derry city centre.

Related topics:DerryFoyle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice