Engagements begin on plans for community space at new Waterside Railway Station

Translink has invited local community groups and elected representatives to attend the first in a series of Civic and Community Space Consultation Workshops for the new North-West Multi-Modal Transport Hub in Derry on Wednesday.

The first workshop at St Columb’s Park House presented the new hub as a key gateway for the city which aims to transform local public transport by attracting more people to choose active travel as part of a healthier lifestyle.

Pictured at the Translink consultation on the Waterside railway station, held in St Columba's Park House recently, are Colr Mary Durkan, John Anderson, Vice Chairperson, Ulster Architectural Heritage, Colr Rachel Ferguson, Jim McBride, Into the West, Gary Middleton, MLA, and Jennifer McKeever, Managing Director, Airporter. DER3519GS ' 001

The plans include a community space within the building, which Translink is inviting groups across the city to use to celebrate the city’s culture and heritage.

Gary McCluskey, Project Manager, said: “We are delighted to continue our engagement with key members of the Derry~Londonderry community and key stakeholders who have been involved in the development of the North-West Multi-Modal Transport Hub. Today’s workshop was the first of a number that will be held across this city to support the programming of this dedicated community space. It is our ambition to offer the space as an area for organisations and groups across the city to host events, exhibitions, run classes and link-in with key events across the city throughout the year.”

Further themed workshops will be hosted on September 9 and 10, at St Columb’s Park House with local community groups and city stakeholders to shape a pilot programme of events coinciding with the station’s phased opening. To find out more about the workshops contact northwesthub@turley.co.uk.

The pilot programme is expected to launch in the Autumn, and Hub project will complete in Summer 2020.