Enjoy a wild day out this Friday

Creggan Country Park will celebrate all things wild this Friday, July 12 from 12noon – 4pm.

The Derry outdoor activity centre aims to raise awareness on local biodiversity and Climate Change and to promote Chris Packham’s campaign ‘Nature Reserves are Not Enough #WeWantWildlife.’

Why not take the plunge and do a pier jump for only �2?

Visitors of all ages will enjoy free land based activities such as games, wildlife treasure hunt, bug hunt and recycled art activity. Visitors are asked

to bring along their own yoghurt pots (washed) to transform into a colourful planter and take home for their garden.

Visitors will get up close to wildlife thanks to Northern Ireland Bat Group and North West Wildlife Rehabilitation and will learn how to make their garden more wildlife friendly using simple cost effective tips in our Wildlife Garden Exhibit.

Other nature conservation experts will be on hand with their stalls including Butterfly Conservation Northern Ireland and Woodland Trust who will have plenty of free planting activities, digital treasure hunt and art activities. Sustrans and North West Greenway Network will be promoting walking and cycling on the North West Greenway Network and will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to create bike art using pedal power. Lots of free goodies will be given away on the day so don’t miss out!

Brown long-eared bat will be on display at the event.

Other activities on the day include:

Nature themed boat tour for only £5 per person (advanced booking essential – call 71363 133).

Take the plunge and do a pier jump for only £2 (no booking required but bring change of clothes, swimming and shower gear).

Their onsite café will be open 11am-4pm serving hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and confectionary.

Free activities are all thanks to funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council, Live Here Love Here and Department for Communities.

For more information on our other activities and projects like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/creggancountrypark.18