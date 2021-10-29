Excitement builds for new Waterstones Book Shop in Foyleside

The new shop will host weekly childrens story-telling events, as well as monthly book clubs and many other events to enable customers to ‘share the joy of reading.’

Paula Cardwell is the manager of the new bookshop, “We are really delighted to be opening a new bookshop in the Maiden City. We are looking forward to sharing a wonderful heritage of literature and the very best of new books, bringing an enthusiastic new team of booksellers and an amazing choice of books for young and old’