EY NI announce major expansion with 2025 opening of new NW base at Derry's Ebrington Plaza

EY Northern Ireland (EY NI) has announced that it has selected Ebrington Plaza in Derry as the location for its new Northwest regional office.

The professional services firm confirmed the move as it continues to expand in Northern Ireland and “seeks to harness both growing client demand and the exceptional talent across the North West”.

The office in the Waterside, the company said, will play “a crucial role in EY’s strategy to expand its regional presence and will be a key driver in delivering EY’s market-leading services for clients”.

It also “reinforces” EY NI’s commitment made at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September 2023 to create 1,000 new jobs in NI over the next five years, which will double the total EY NI headcount.

Derry's Ebrington Plaza.

EY expects to commence occupancy of its Derry base in the second quarter of 2025.

EY supports organisations across a broad range of industries and sectors, in areas such as audit, corporate finance, tax and law, consulting, AI and data analytics. It currently employs over 5,100 people on the island of Ireland, with offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

The company said the North West region is known for its diverse business landscape and “offers ample opportunities for working with leading indigenous and international businesses, entrepreneurs and public sector organisations, as well as access to world class talent from its educational institutions”.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland Managing Partner, said: “We are really pleased to announce the selection of Ebrington Plaza as our new regional office in Derry. This move aligns with our strategy to grow the business and tap into the pool of world-class talent across the Northwest.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders in the region and become an integral part of this vibrant community.

"More broadly, the selection of Ebrington Plaza is a significant milestone for EY in Northern Ireland. It reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in the region and supporting economic growth.

"EY has built an incredible business in Northern Ireland, proudly providing a superb service to a broad range of clients across the island of Ireland, the United Kingdom and our global network.”

Frank O’Keeffe, EY Ireland Managing Partner, said: “An office in the North West has long been the ‘missing link’ for EY on the island of Ireland, and we are really proud to confirm that we will be opening our office in the North West later this year.

“This will be EY’s seventh location on the island of Ireland and we are really looking forward to being able to serve so many incredible clients, organisations and entrepreneurs in the region as we help to shape their futures with confidence.

"Equally as important it will enable us to harness the world class talent that is living and working right across the North West. We can’t wait to get started.”

Powered by data, technology and an extensive partner ecosystem, EY has teams in over 150 countries which it states “provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate”.