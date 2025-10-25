Finning powers Ireland’s summer of music with Event Power

Finning Power Rental has helped to keep Ireland’s live music scene running without a hitch this summer, working with Event Power Ltd., one of Ireland’s largest temporary electrical specialists, to deliver reliable Caterpillar® generator power for some of the season’s most high-profile music events.

From the opening nights at Phoenix Park with US country star Zach Bryan, through back-to-back shows at the Aviva Stadium with Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey, to Chris Brown, Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan at Dublin’s Marlay Park, the generator sets provided critical power to many of the main stages. The partnership culminated in one of the year’s most anticipated moments: Oasis’s sold-out reunion shows at Croke Park in August.

Across the summer, Finning supplied multiple 500 kVA Cat diesel generator units, synchronised to deliver resilient power for lighting, video and stage production, as well as Stage-V 310 kVA sets for specialist applications such as Chris Brown’s flying rig. Event Power deployed the generators with built-in redundancy, ensuring that even in the event of an equipment failure, performances would continue uninterrupted.

Philip Lawlor, Director at Event Power Ltd, said: “When you’re powering live shows at this scale, reliability is everything. Finning not only supplied the right equipment, but their engineers were always on hand to service and support the sets as they moved from site to site. That confidence is the reason we keep turning to Finning.”

Sandra Sneddon, Commercial Operations Manager at Finning Power Rental Ltd. added: “Live events push equipment and people to their limits, with huge loads, tight deadlines and no margin for error. Working alongside Event Power, we’ve shown how reliable power, backed up by responsive service, keeps the spotlight on the performers, not the infrastructure.

“We’re proud to have helped deliver such a memorable summer of music, and we’re excited to continue supporting the live events sector as it embraces new technologies like Cat Stage-V generator solutions.”

Finning’s engineers carried out servicing, including fluids and filter changes, between deployments to ensure the units were ready for the next show. With events often built and staged within just a week, responsiveness was critical.

To find out more about temporary power generator solutions, visit www.finningpowerrental.com/en-gb