Fintech envoy Jenkins hails Derry leaders

The success of financial services firms Allstate and FinTrU has made them engines of the Derry economy, the new Fintech Envoy Andrew Jenkins said on a visit to the city.

Mr. Jenkins, who was appointed by the Treasury in September, said funding was available for firms seeking to grow.

He made the comments after a Chamber of Commerce engagement attended by Aidan O’Kane, Senior Manager in Allstate, Greg McCann Executive Director of FinTrU and Leo Murphy, NWRC Principal.

“It was great to meet with the Chamber President Brian McGrath who has been a fantastic supporter of the vibrant and growing Fintech community which exists in the NW.

“It is increasingly important that collaboration takes place across the various stakeholder groups and I am committed to continuing to work with these groups, businesses and individuals in the NW. One important issue which I will be dealing with in my role as Fintech Envoy is funding and I am committed to helping to signpost those in the North West to the funds and sources of finance which are required to assist businesses in this area to start, grow and develop.

“The global success of both Allstate and FinTrU, who are key economic drivers in the NW, is testament to the potential which exists for further growth,” said Mr. Jenkins after his first official visit to Derry.

Mr. McGrath said: “I was thrilled to welcome Andrew Jenkins to the Chamber offices in his first visit as the new Fintech Envoy for NI. Several members of the Londonderry Chamber are leading the way in the Fintech space and it is increasingly important to acknowledge the role of the Fintech industry in job creation and economic development here in the city and the region. NI has firmly established itself as one of the leading global destinations for Fintech development investment projects and that includes the contribution from the NW. The challenge now is to maintain that global ranking and reputation and we at Chamber will do all we can to support that drive.”

Mr. Murphy said: “It is important that recognition is given to the development of Fintech talent and skills and I very much welcome the Fintech Envoy’s ambition to promote and deliver on this key aspect. The NWRC is proud of our track record in collaborating with local business to develop and deliver the skills which are required to drive the economy and to create a global impact. The Assured Skills Academy which recently launched for the fifth time, is one example of how the college continues to provide the research and innovation expertise required by employers to drive Fintech forward.”