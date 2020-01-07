Firmus in £1.5m Derry investment

Local natural gas supplier Firmus Energy has outlined an investment of £1.5m in the Derry area in the final half of 2019.

The local investment formed part of a wider £10.3m construction programme across Northern Ireland, and work is already underway to extend the network further and connect new properties.

Established in 2006, Firmus Energy supplies gas to over 95,000 homes and businesses in NI. The company has invested more than £25m in the Derry area to date, where it currently has 13,740 customers.

In the next six months, the total number of connectable properties in Derry is expected to rise by several thousand.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Stanfield, Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Operations with Firmus Energy, said: “Derry/Londonderry is a key town in our network area. We are pleased to announce such a significant investment which helps re-emphasise our commitment to the local area. The network extension inevitably leads to an increase in the demand for firmus approved natural gas installers.

“We have a number of dedicated installers who work along with the local Firmus Energy advisory team in the Derry/Londonderry area to help ensure seamless service provision across the board. New customers can enjoy in the cost and environmental benefits natural gas has to offer.

“Domestic customers have the benefit of constant hot water and instant heat, and gas can also be used for appliances in the home such as gas hobs, tumble driers and modern gas fires which can be lit at the touch of a button.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about whether they can switch to natural gas can contact Firmus on 0800 032 4567.