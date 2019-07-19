First ever Legenderry Streetfood Festival set to open

The big bus bar and food trucks are firing up the pans and loading the optics ahead of the opening of Derry’s first Legenderry Streetfood Festival this evening.

The festival will open at Guildhall Street at 5pm this evening, kicking off a weekend of fine locally produced cuisine and craft drinks to the soundtrack of local musicians and DJs.

The street food festival opens this evening.

The outdoor festival runs from Sunday July 21 and admission is free. The festival is on from 5pm to 11pm today (Friday) tomorrow, and 2pm to 10pm on Sunday.

As part of the free event, there will be a double decker bus bar from Maverick Marquees catering for food and drink lovers on Guildhall Street.

It has been confirmed that participating food outlets will include Mekong, Doherty’s Meats, Burrito Bar, Cafe Guild, Legenderry Warehouse, Nonnas, Lo & Slo, ​2 North Street Food, Silverbean, La Tia Juana’s, The White Horse Hotel and Walled City Brewery. Vegetarian and Vegan options will be available.

​​​Pop up bars meanwhile will feature craft beers and exclusive cocktails using local spirits from the Walled City Brewery, Muff Gin, Rough Brothers, Northbound Brewery, Dopey Dick, and Baronscourt Brewery Company.

A peek inside the double decker bus cafe stationed at Guildhall Square and which will open this evening.

Street food festivals have proved extremely popular across the world and Derry’s will showcase homegrown producers cooking up a wide range of dishes from across the world to a soundtrack of live music and DJs.

The festival will showcase and celebrate the best of locally produced street food will be complemented by craft drink produce and live music in a city centre setting.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Michaela Boyle said: “We will have a variety of street food trucks, vans and trailers all located within the Guildhall Street city centre as well as pop up bars serving local craft beers and exclusive cocktails using local spirits.

“We will have live music performances and DJs with seating areas where you can relax with a drink and some food and soak up the atmosphere. There will also be music provided by local DJs to create a unique and intimate festival experience.”

Food trucks along Guildhall Street.

For more details see www.derrystrabane.com/streetfood