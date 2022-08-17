First look inside the Range’s new store in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Journal’ took a walk around the new store in the Crescent Link ahead of it’s opening, where staff are working to stack the shelves and put the finishing touches to the store.

The new store has created seven full-time jobs and 34 part-time jobs, both during the build and now it is open, and they say there will be exclusive summer offers running across the new Derry store until September 4.

Rory Morris is a Store Manager and he explains why this store is different to all the rest. “This is our new Concept Store,” he said. “Which basically means we hold the same products that we would in our larger stores, but in a smaller scale inside this store. You can get everything from a candle to a Christmas bauble but the range is slightly reduced so it will fit into this size.

The new Range store which opened Friday, August 19 at 9am. The store is located in Units 5&6 in Crescent Link Retail Park.

“Obviously, we are in a big city here so having a second store makes perfect sense, especially when we can introduce our Concept Store which is something different and something new. This is the first of it’s kind in Ireland, both north and south, so we’re starting in Derry as we mean to go on.

“It will be very busy, I imagine, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday but we’re open 9am-9pm Monday-Friday so there’s plenty of time for people to come and see the store.

“We’re still putting the finishing touches to things now but we’re feeling very excited and ready to welcome our customers in.”

Rory Morris, Store Manager in the Range.