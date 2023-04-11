“The current electric cost (based on this month’s [March] rate) is 32p per unit. The rate varies on a month to month basis. Therefore, according to the power required for floodlights at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and the current cost of electric, the hourly rate is as follows: 32p/unit x 164kw/hr=£52.48 per hour (This is the cost to run all floodlights),” Council confirmed.