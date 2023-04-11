News you can trust since 1772
Floodlighting Brandywell costs £52.48 per hour

Floodlighting the Brandywell currently costs £52.48 per hour.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

Derry City and Strabane Council outlined the expense in response to a Freedom of Information request.

“The current electric cost (based on this month’s [March] rate) is 32p per unit. The rate varies on a month to month basis. Therefore, according to the power required for floodlights at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and the current cost of electric, the hourly rate is as follows: 32p/unit x 164kw/hr=£52.48 per hour (This is the cost to run all floodlights),” Council confirmed.

The Brandywell under floodlightsThe Brandywell under floodlights
The Brandywell under floodlights
