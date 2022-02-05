Foyle College gifted £1000 for charity after excellent performance at London awards

The money was awarded for the students to gift to a charity of their choosing. They selected Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre because it is a grassroots charity whose work makes valuable contributions within their local community.

The year 13 students travelled to London in November and were mentored by Marcus-Alexander Neil and Shane McDonald of Merchant Taylor. Shane McDonald has a background in Law and Global Debt Finance Practice, whilst Marcus-Alexander Neil is the Carbon Programme Lead for Global Aviation at Shell. Their joint expertise and business acumen provided the pupils with the perfect marriage of guidance and knowledge.

The ambitious pupils proposed the launch of their environmentally friendly product, Rebirth, an innovative waste separating recycling bin. During months of preparatory work alongside Shane and Marcus-Alexander, the team developed a business plan and created a CAD prototype, before presenting their Rebirth bin to Merchant Taylors’ judging panel, Tim Vallings, former The Apprentice advisor Nick Hewer and Jana Mackintosh. The team’s presentation was said to be excellent but Oxon-based Wallingford School was selected as overall winner.