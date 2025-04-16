Foyle Port anticipates 21% growth in Derry & Donegal cruise tourism for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foyle Port have said the North West region is set for a “significant surge in cruise tourism” this year, with cruise calls increasing by 21% compared to 2019.

A total of 17 cruise calls are scheduled between May and September, including maiden visits from five vessels.

Renowned cruise lines returning to the region include Silversea, Azamara, Mystic Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Noble Caledonia, AE Expeditions, and German-based operators Phoenix Reisen and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Foyle Port estimates combined visiting passenger and crew spend will generate over £500,000 for the local economy in 2025.

Saga Spirit of Adventure in Greencastle.

As members of Cruise Ireland, a strategic network of Irish port authorities and stakeholders, the Port said it is committed to growing cruise tourism to the region.

The Port’s cruise team recently returned from the world’s largest cruise trade show, Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida. Since 1996, representatives from the Port have attended this annual event, promoting Foyle Port as the gateway to Derryand the wider North West region for cruise tourism.

Captain Bill McCann, Harbour Master & Operations Director, Foyle Port said: “The consistent return of cruise lines year after year speaks volumes about the reputation of our destination.

"The feedback we received from cruise lines in Miami was overwhelmingly positive, with particular interest in the port’s strategic location, allowing visitors to experience both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in one day.”

Bill McCann, Harbour Master & Operations Director & Louise Denvir, Cruise Marketing Executive representing Foyle Port at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami.

He added: “We look forward to working with our strategic partners to collectively welcome over 5,000 passengers and 3,700 crew from all over the world this season.”

According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), over 60% of cruise passengers revisit a destination they first discovered via a cruise. At Foyle Port, visitor surveys reinforce this trend, with 100% of guests indicating they would return to the region for a longer stay.

Louise Denvir, Cruise Marketing Executive at Foyle Port, highlighted what makes the destination so appealing to visitors. She said: “When travelling to new countries, guests love to immerse themselves in the history and culture of each destination. Derry offers a truly unique experience, as Ireland’s only completely intact historic Walled City, home to award-winning museums and a vibrant cultural scene. Visitors can enjoy world-class events such as the City of Derry Jazz Festival, Foyle Maritime Festival, and Europe’s largest Halloween festival.

“Beyond the city, the port serves as a gateway to some of Ireland’s most breathtaking natural landscapes. Guests can explore the start of the iconic Wild Atlantic Way in County Donegal, or journey along County Antrim’s Causeway Coastal Route, featuring the UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway. With the perfect blend of rich history, lively culture, and stunning scenery, the North West offers an unforgettable experience for cruise visitors.”

The first cruise ship, World Explorer, is set to dock on May 11.

To view the full cruise schedule, visit www.foyleport.com/cruise-and-leisure