Free programming/gaming workshop at the Millennium

Fancy taking part in a programming/gaming workshop?

The Millennium Forum, Derry is hosting the event on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday 4 with a showcase on Saturday, July 6.

With the use of Makey Makey and Scratch technology participants will be introduced to programming retro games such as Pac Man and Space Invaders, while using bananas and other curious items to play these games on a large screen for audience participation.

No experience is necessary as the workshop will cater for those who are new to this technology but advanced challenges will be set for those who come with some experience within this field.

Provided by STEM Aware, the workshops are open to young people aged from 12 – 21 and are totally free although registration is essential and based on a first come first served basis.

The only request is that participants are required to attend the workshops each day from 10am and be available for the Showcase Performance on the Saturday.

Fore more information or to book tickets go to https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/programming-gaming-workshop/

This is a not-to-be-missed event for all gaming fans.