Gas and oil price hike : Derry MLA calls for VAT cut

Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Féin MLA is concerned that the latest prince increase in gas, will hit families who are already struggling with costs of living.

Firmus gas confirmed that customers will see a further increase of 38.2%, which takes effect from December 3.

The Foyle MLA voiced her concern saying that this price increase comes on the back of a 35% increase just two months ago along with an increase on electricity costs.

Gas prices are going up once again.

“We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis as energy prices soar largely due to global demand issues at the same time as inflation is rising and food and other costs are increasing.

“These price hikes do not look likely to be reversed in the short term and therefore it is imperative that the British government recognise the scale of the crisis and intervene to support struggling workers, families and businesses,” the Foyle MLA said.

The MLA says that Sinn Féin are calling on the Government to remove the VAT on energy bills which would immediately reduce household costs by 5%.

“This will be a difficult winter for many families and we need to look at all measures to try to limit the impact and ensure people can heat their homes and put the food on the table,” said Ms Ferguson.