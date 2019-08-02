Good news for St Baithin’s

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has confirmed St Baithin’s NS in St Johnston has got the green light for works to develop two special education classes in the school.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm the development of two classrooms for pupils with special education needs in St Baithin’s,” Minister McHugh said.

“It is great to see a school get news like this even in the middle of the holidays and hopefully it will give the principal Anne Marie Meehan and all her team good time to start to plan for the works.”

The work for the school has been approved by the Building Unit in the Department of Education and Skills under its programme for additional accommodation.

Donegal TD Minister McHugh said: “Every week schools are getting hugely important news from the Department that money is being set aside to improve facilities, to modernise some buildings and in some cases to expand the space in the school.

“St Baithin’s is just one of those and I look forward to seeing the work get underway which will help the school to put its best foot forward to support children with special education needs and ensure they can make the most of their time in school. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

YOUTH services Boost

Funding worth more than €46,000 for youth projects in the county meanwhile has also been welcomed.

“The services and supports provided by Donegal Youth Service and Foróige across Donegal offer a really important outlet and network for young people. It is brilliant to see them being supported in this way,” Minister McHugh said.

“I have seen first-hand the essential programmes that the quality staff and volunteers offer in these projects. I’ve no doubt that financial support like this will help these services go from strength to strength.”

The grants approved for staff-led youth projects and services include €19,752 for Donegal Youth Service; €18,695 for Foróige, Youth Development Project; and €8,401 for Foróige, Youth Development Programme.

Mr McHugh added: “Youth services are brilliant at helping to support young people to develop skills, gain new experiences and build self-confidence.

“People like Lorraine Thompson in Donegal Youth Service and all the teams in Foróige are a credit to their sector, going the extra mile to reach out to young people, giving them an outlet and helping them to find their voice and their path in life.”