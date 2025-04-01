The event focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and featured inspiring talks from Shauna Froydenlund (The Exchange Restaurant), Ciara Duffy (The Pickled Duck), and Catherine Hamilton (The Walled City Brewery).

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.