The event focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and featured inspiring talks from Shauna Froydenlund (The Exchange Restaurant), Ciara Duffy (The Pickled Duck), and Catherine Hamilton (The Walled City Brewery).
Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.
1. DG.jpg
Enterprise North West were delighted to welcome participants to their Go Succeed - Derry Girls Mean Business event at The Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square. Photo: Enterprise North West
2. DG.jpg
Enterprise North West were delighted to welcome participants to their Go Succeed - Derry Girls Mean Business event at The Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square. Photo: ENW
3. DG.jpg
The event focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and featured inspiring talks from Shauna Froydenlund (The Exchange Restaurant), Ciara Duffy (The Pickled Duck), and Catherine Hamilton (The Walled City Brewery). Photo: enw
4. dg.jpg
The event focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and featured inspiring talks from Shauna Froydenlund (The Exchange Restaurant), Ciara Duffy (The Pickled Duck), and Catherine Hamilton (The Walled City Brewery). Photo: enw
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.