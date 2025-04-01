Enterprise North West were delighted to welcome participants to their Go Succeed - Derry Girls Mean Business event at The Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square on Monday morning .Enterprise North West were delighted to welcome participants to their Go Succeed - Derry Girls Mean Business event at The Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square on Monday morning .
In Pictures: Derry Girls Mean Business with Enterprise North West

By Staff Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:37 BST
Enterprise North West were delighted to welcome participants to their Go Succeed - Derry Girls Mean Business event at The Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square recently.

The event focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and featured inspiring talks from Shauna Froydenlund (The Exchange Restaurant), Ciara Duffy (The Pickled Duck), and Catherine Hamilton (The Walled City Brewery).

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.

Visit www.gosucceed.com for more information.

