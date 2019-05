Well, now you can - Ostan Thoraigh on Tory Island is up for sale with an asking price of €400,000 - however, if you're like me and don't have a spare €400,000 sitting around here are a selection of images of the hotel for you to browse at your leisure - for more information visit www.glenestates.ie

1. Ostan Thoraigh (Tory Island hotel) Ostan Thoraigh is the only hotel on Tory Island. HotelTory.com other Buy a Photo

2. Ostan Thoraigh (Tory Island hotel) The owners have the property on sale with an asking price of 400,000. HotelTory.com other Buy a Photo

3. Ostan Thoraigh (Tory Island hotel) The hotel contains 14 bedrooms. HotelTory.com other Buy a Photo

4. Ostan Thoraigh (Tory Island hotel) The hotel is located right beside the island's only church. Tory Island in the Parish of Tullaghobegly. HotelTory.com other Buy a Photo

View more