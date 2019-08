The following list contains the 34 most expensive homes currently on sale in Northern Ireland - the list is in ascending order i.e. least expensive to most expensive - all images courtesy of PropertyPal.com - for more information visit their website PropertyPal.com.

1. Killaire Road, Crawfordsburn Five bedrooms; five reception areas and asking price: 995,000. PropertyPal other Buy a Photo

2. Dunluce Road, Portrush Four bedrooms; four reception areas and asking price: 995,000. PropertyPal other Buy a Photo

3. Springwell Lodge, Bangor Six bedrooms; six reception areas and asking price: 995,000. PropertyPal other Buy a Photo

4. Loughview Apartments, Antrim Twenty apartments across five blocks; mixture of one and two bedroom apartments and asking price: 1,000,000. PropertyPal other Buy a Photo

