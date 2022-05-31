IN PICTURES: Unique Derry Journal 250th exhibition at Foyleside

The unique exhibition has already struck a chord with visitors and shoppers who have been sharing their own memories from times past.

You can recall, learn about and experience local history for yourself by visiting the free commemorative exhibition any day over the two weeks to Sunday 12th June.

Supported by our partners, Foyleside Shopping Centre, St Mary’s College, Alchemy, Crash Services, Museum of Free Derry, City of Derry Airport and Associated Print Holdings, the live 3D exhibition showcases some iconic front pages from across the past two and a half centuries, showing the evolving public face of the Derry Journal and highlighting key moments from our local history.

The exhibition was already stirring interest and proving a talking point at Foyleside ahead of the official launch yesterday evening.

Editor Brendan McDaid said: “It is fascinating to think of how the north west has evolved over the past two and half centuries. It is remarkable that so much of our heritage remains today and lamentable too that so much has been lost.

“Throughout those years however the Derry Journal has been a constant, a key observer of local events, the paper of record which has played a vital role in bringing the world to the people of the north west and representing the people of the north west of Ireland to the world. It has been an important voice, and many times a lone voice, championing local people across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone over those two and half centuries.

“The exhibition runs from now until Sunday June 12. It is free and open during centre opening hours.

“Thank you once more to our partners Foyleside Shopping Centre, St Mary’s College, Alchemy, Crash Services, Museum of Free Derry, City of Derry Airport and Associated Print Holdings for helping to make this possible.”

If you are interested in becoming a partner for the Derry Journal 250th exhibition please contact [email protected]”