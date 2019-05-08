Include Youth set to ‘Keep ‘er Lit’ at Alley

To celebrate their 40th Anniversary Include Youth in partnership with The Arts Academy presents ‘Keep ‘er Lit - The Musical’, an original production by David Oliver and Cat MacGinty, the writers of ‘Gutz’, ‘Balo Balo’ and ‘Time’.

Keep ‘er Lit will be live on stage on Thursday, May 16 and Friday 17 in the Alley theatre and it has already received rave reviews.

Speaking ahead of the premier David Oliver said: “This show is taking a whole new and innovative look at the post good Friday agreement generation and how this impacts on young people. The idea came from early discussion with Include Youth who are celebrating their 40th Birthday this year.

“Include Youth work with young people from a care experienced and young people from a socially disadvantaged background. Some of the young characters reflect the direct experiences of those young people who Include Youth work with.

“As such Keep ‘er lit follows the lives of Callan, Jodie, Katie and Mat who, by no fault of their own, are finding life adverse and difficult. Having one thing in common as talented musicians and singers, they find support in their mentors Dylan and Fauna, both of whom are youth workers and former musicians.

“Following the completion of their community music programme will these young people let their circumstances hold them back or will they rise to the challenge that awaits them in the wilds of Donegal? That’s what we explore in an entertaining and engaging way.”

Niall Blee, Programme Co-Ordinator of Include Youth’s ‘Strive’ programme, who is also appearing in the show added: “This has been a fantastic opportunity. I have known the writers David Oliver and Cat McGinty for a long time now and took the opportunity to showcase Include Youth in a whole new way utilising their musical and creative talents. They jumped at the chance to be part of Include Youth’s 40th Birthday celebrations.

“Both David and Cat have brought an original script and soundtrack including hit songs such as ‘Kings of our time’, ‘Sweet Surrender’ and ‘That’s Ok!’, a cast of adults and Young people, some of whom are involved with Include Youth’s programmes and 10 piece live band to this performance.

“This upbeat, edgy and powerful show will most certainly have you on the edge of your seat so come along for a great night and support the great work that Include Youth carry out at the same time.”

Keep ‘er lit will show at the Alley Theatre, Strabane each night at 12.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available at www.alley-theatre.com or Box Office 02871 384444.