Inishowen Co-Op Garden Centre launches new Buncrana branch with exciting official opening event

Inishowen Co-Op is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new Garden Centre at the Buncrana branch, further expanding its commitment to the local community with both employment opportunities and investment. The official launch event will take place on Saturday, March 29, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and all are invited to join in the celebrations.

Come and Celebrate the Opening: Join us for an enjoyable afternoon at the new Buncrana Garden Centre, where you can relax and enjoy a cuppa and delicious tray bakes. It's the perfect time to explore our wide range of quality plants, trees, shrubs, bedding plants, basket plants, garden accessories, and much more.

In addition to the delightful refreshments, there will be fantastic prize draws with exciting giveaways:

1st Prize: An Electric Worx Lawnmower and Grass Trimmer (Retail value: €325)

The new Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre Buncrana branch.

2nd Prize: A stylish Fire Pit

3rd Prize: A Garden Centre Gift Voucher

Expert Advice and Workshops: Starting from 10am and throughout the event, expert horticulturist Gareth Austin, a Chartered Horticulturist, Organic Gardening Specialist, Horticulture Lecturer, and Gardening Expert with BBC Radio Foyle, will be on hand to provide valuable advice. Gareth will also host a Masterclass with workshops and discussions throughout the day offering tips on topics such as: Composting, Rose Feeding and Pruning, Lawn Moss Care.

Special Offers: To make your gardening experience even better, we’re offering special deals on the day:

Spend €65 and receive a complimentary bag of Mobacter Moss Killer

Spend €40 and receive a free bag of Westland New Horizon Compost

Why Visit the Buncrana Garden Centre? Located within the Inishowen Co-Op branch, the new garden centre provides excellent car parking, quality service, and access to expert gardening knowledge to help both novice and seasoned gardeners achieve their best garden yet.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with your local gardening community, discover great products, and take-home amazing prizes. We look forward to seeing you there!

About Inishowen Co-Op: Inishowen Co-Op has been a cornerstone of the local community for many years, dedicated to providing quality products, services, and expert advice across a wide range of sectors. The new garden centre in Buncrana further demonstrates the Co-Op’s commitment to enhancing local services and promoting sustainable gardening.

The above is an advertorial for Inishowen Co-Op.