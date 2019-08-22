Inishowen properties to go under hammer for between €40,000 and €120,000

A first floor two bedroom apartment above a dry cleaners in Muff will be auctioned with a starting price of just €40,000 next month.

The Loft Apartment, at 2 McHale's Court, above 'Daisy Fresh', is among seven lots in the North West that will go under the hammer in BidX1's auction from September 17 to 19.

The Beeches.

A detached four-bedroom house at The Beeches, in Redcastle, meanwhile, is being offered with a reserve of €50,000.

Another detached four bedroom house at Glenview in Buncrana is reserved for €120,000, while a smaller four bedroom bungalow at Lismoghry, between St. Johnston and Manor, which is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,084 per annum, is being sold off for €70,000.

A third floor two bedroom apartment in the popular seaside resort of Bundoran is also going under the hammer, for just €45,000