Injured Derry man in band that scoops award for most played song this century

The band in which one of the members is from Derry has scooped the award for most played song on the radio this century.

Derry musician, Johnny McDaid, (42), is a guitarist in Snow Patrol whose song 'Chasing Cars' was named the most played song on U.K. radio this century.

The song was released in 2006 and reached a high of sixth in the charts but remained in the top 100 songs in the U.K. charts for an impressive 166 weeks.

In one video on YouTube the song has been played 213 million times.

Snow Patrol recently cancelled some tour dates to allow band members Johnny McDaid (neck) and Nathan Connolly (nerve damage) recover from injuries.

The data was calculated by Phonographic Performance Limited (P.P.L.).

Snow Patrol band members Johnny McDaid (left) and Gary Lightbody.

P.P.L. analysis revealed Chasing Cars beat the likes of The Blacked Eyed Peas' I Gotta Feeling and Happy by Pharrell Williams to the number one spot.