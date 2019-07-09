InterAct Youth Arts Festival is an electrifying success!

As the curtain falls on the Millennium Forum’s InterAct Youth Arts Festival, participants, facilitators and organisers celebrated another hugely successful event with a special showcase on Saturday evening.

The packed studio theatre was alive with a colourful extravaganza of music, dance, drama, art, comedy and talent on display. The showcase was the culmination of numerous workshops and masterclasses that young participants from age 12-21 planned and created as part of the Millennium Forum’s Youth Forum. This annual event, now in its eleventh year, was funded by the Arts Council, Youth 19 and BBC Children In Need.

Hundreds of young people from all across the North West and surrounding regions enjoyed four fun filled days that included workshops in dance, DJ Skills, acting, stand-up comedy, art and design, technical theatre, gaming, creative writing and poetry, yoga and much more.

Festival Director and Education Officer with the Millennium Forum, Mags Carlin commented: “Each year, InterAct has become bigger and better, offering opportunities for young people aged 12-21 throughout the local area and further afield to get involved in the arts. I’m pleased to say that with the help and commitment of our Youth Forum, our funders and the Millennium Forum, we delivered, once again, a FREE programme of workshops and other events that, for the past eleven years, has continued to offer the biggest youth arts festival in the city.”

She added: “In keeping with the Millennium Forum’s commitment of providing accessible arts for all, this year, we also had a fully inclusive festival offering assistance for any additional need or carers for any workshop. Throughout the week our Youth Forum members mentored and volunteered through the festival, offering companionship and assistance for anyone needing it. The Millennium Forum was a hub of creativity and music through the four day festival with an amazing interactive theatrical experience showcase on Saturday. Here’s to next year!”

Renowned in the North West for its astounding array of free summer activities, InterAct is a unique festival created by youth for youth. Spear-headed by the Millennium Forum’s Youth Forum – a pro-active group of teens that works tirelessly to plan and programme the events – InterAct is on the cutting edge of young people’s skills development and entertainment.

