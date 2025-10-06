Invest NI hiring head of regional business for Derry
The Head of Regional Business for the North and North West region will start on a salary of £73,577.
They will act in tandem with the Invest NI Regional Development Group.
"The role The Head of Regional Business – North and North West will be responsible for leading a team of operational and stakeholder staff delivering Invest NI’s new Business Strategy.
" As a key regional leader, you will play a direct role in the development of the Business Strategy, using a detailed knowledge of regional economic territories and activity to inform strategy and policy development ensuring regional issues are clearly presented, understood, and are harnessed to inform evidence-based decision-making and to demonstrably contribute to the delivery of regional balance,” according to a notice advertising the position.
The closing date for receipt of applications is noon on Tuesday, October 14. To apply visit: www.investni.com/careers