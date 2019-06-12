Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain America rumoured to be visiting Foyleside Shopping Centre on Father's Day

This Father’s Day weekend, Foyleside Shopping Centre will play host to some very special visitors.

Some of Earth’s mightiest heroes will descend on the centre to ensure the people of the city can shop safely and enjoy the celebrations.

Those rumoured to appear include Iron Man, Spiderman and Captain America, with Ant-Man also speculated to show up, if you can find him that is.

On the day, Foyleside are giving customers the chance to win a Gift Card to spend on whatever they like.

To be in with a chance to win, swoop into Foyleside wearing a superhero costume that would get Tony Stark’s seal of approval – snap a picture with some of the unstoppable heroes and post it on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @Foyleside Shopping Centre and using the hashtag #superherosaturday.

But you better move like the Flash to catch these guys, so make sure to search far and wide across the shopping centre to find them – the world doesn’t save itself!

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager at Foyleside Shopping Centre said of the occasion, “We are delighted to welcome the Marvel heroes to the centre for Father’s Day weekend. 2019 is a busy year for the superheroes, so we thought it was about time we asked the Avengers to assemble at Foyleside Shopping Centre. People young and old enjoy these characters so we are looking forward to having the special visitors here to entertain our shoppers.”

With over 50 big brand stores, convenient parking and fun for all the family, Foyleside is the perfect place to treat your dad this Father’s Day.

