The ‘Muscles from Brussels’ launched his co-owned Irish whiskey Old Oak in Belfast.

The actor has gone into partnership with County Derry-native Kevin Carson.

They point out that ‘Old Oak’ originates from ‘the beautiful region of Derry County in the north of Ireland known as “Oak Leaf County”.’

Jean-Claude Van Damme with his new Old Oak whiskey.

"The word ‘Derry’ is actually an anglicisation of the Irish gaelic word “Doire“ which means ‘Oak Wood’,’ according to OId Oak’s literature.

While branded around craft premium whiskey, Old Oak is sourced from carefully selected whiskey stock and currently finished using a carefully managed process in a craft distillery outside Belfast.

The ‘Kickboxer’, ‘Timecop’, ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Minions’ star first encountered Old Oak whiskey at a chance meeting with a friend and business colleague.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, said: “I was looking for my own brand of whiskey, possibly an American bourbon and then one of my close friends and business associates asked, ‘why an American whiskey when you can go back to the roots of whiskey and find an Irish one?’

Jean-Claude Van Damme enjoying a glass of Old Oak whiskey.

“He then introduced me to the Old Oak whiskey label which had yet to be launched and had been put together by some Whiskey aficionados in Ireland.”

Jean -Claude quickly resonated with the idea of being part of an Irish whiskey, connecting with its rich history and legacy.

“It was also the perfect opportunity to combine two things with which I feel a close affinity …whiskey and its rich heritage and the charisma and warmth of Ireland and its people.”

After further tasting Old Oak whiskey he realised that this was the right whiskey for him.

“I loved its aroma and the smoothness on the palate compared to the heavier whiskies I had tasted from different parts of the world,” he added.

County Derry native, Kevin Carson and his Old Oak co-Director and co- shareholder Ian Rowlands, felt strongly that an Irish whiskey should represent and connect with the name of County Derry while paying tribute to the long tradition and history of Irish whiskey making in the north of Ireland.

“The Irish whiskey distilling process is not just a craft, but an art form steeped in history and heritage that speaks of a time when things were simpler, and traditions were kept alive,” they say.

“This partnership with Jean-Claude Van Damme is an excellent fit for all parties. His interest in premium whiskey led him to discover Old Oak and what he has found with us is not just a brand, but an emotional connection that goes beyond the taste and aroma.

“Jean-Claude embodies the very essence of our brand with his unwavering strength, exceptional character, and unparalleled precision. His relentless pursuit of perfection and attention to detail make him the quintessential representation of our brand.”

Irish Whiskey has soared in popularity in recent years especially in the USA where sales have grown tenfold since 2002.