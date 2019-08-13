Jika Jika! Festival returns to Ebrington Square next weekend

After making its debut last year, the Jika Jika! Festival returns for its second edition at Ebrington Square in Derry next weekend, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 August.

Thousands are expected to gather on each night for the open air dance festival, which will be among the biggest music events stated in the north west this year. Jika Jika! in 2018 set their sights on delivering a festival that expanded in scale but wouldn’t compromise on the core ethos they had become known for after making their name with some of Derry’s most distinctive large scale parties in recent years.

The 2019 bill reads as a who’s who in house and techno, boasting some of the most lauded names in electronic music.

Having experienced a rise few can compete with in recent times, Australian wonderkid Mall Grab takes the reins on Saturday night alongside label mate Nite Fleit, while Paul Woolford’s Special Request alias cranks up the bpm and there’s an unmissable joint set between Brame & Hamo B2B Sally C.

Sunday locks in one of electronic music’s most influential figures, the mighty Green Velvet, as he brings his La La Land series to Derry and unleashes the most devastating of tech house anthems.

A DJ famous for refusing to be confined by genre is Eats Everything, with his wealth of musical knowledge producing some of the most vital sets in modern dance music history. An array of newer blood, including techno’s new guard Layton Giordani, Alisha and Opus Klein rounds off the line-up.

The 2019 festival has been billed as “another statement of intent from Jika Jika! to bring the most extraordinary names in dance music to Derry.

Festival tickets are available from £50 for the weekend, from www.jikajikafestival.com