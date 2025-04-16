Jollyes removes small animals from stores to make way for expanded raw frozen food range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jollyes, the fast-growing UK pet superstore has completed the removal of small animals from all 100-plus stores as it accelerates the roll out of raw frozen food ranges.

With 16 stores across Northern Ireland, the decision to stop selling small animals has been welcomed by animal wellbeing advocacy group, Carrott Cottage Rabbit Rescue.

The move, which has involved the phased removal of all live rabbits, guinea pigs and birds has been completed over a 12-month period giving breeders ample notice of the change.

Jollyes raw frozen food 'shop-in-shop'

The co-founders of Carrot Cottage Rabbit Rescue said the decision to end small animal sales is a ‘massive step in the right direction’.

Daisy and Chris Barratt said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Jollyes from us and other animal rescue centres across the UK for the decision to stop selling live animals across its stores.

“It makes a real difference for rescue centres like ours, who are working so hard to ensure small animals go to the right home and are cared for in a responsible and committed way throughout their lives.”

And with the creation of significant space in stores, Jollyes has been able to grow its raw frozen food ranges to meet accelerating demand from customers.

Beginning in Northern Ireland where Jollyes is the market leader, the company has now rolled out extended freezer sections selling raw dog food across the rest of the UK with 90 stores now able to offer customers the full range.

‘The Raw Store’ at Jollyes stocks brands such as Nature’s Menu, Naked Dog and Durham as well as Jollyes’ own ‘Lifestage’ and its new value ‘Raw & Simple’ range.

A nutritional and wholesome way to feed a dog, a raw diet is rapidly growing in popularity as an alternative to traditional wet and dry foods.

Packed with high-quality protein, omega-3 and six fatty acids, the range of products offered at Jollyes gives dogs everything they need for healthy skin and a shiny coat.

The vitamins, minerals and nutrients found in biologically appropriate raw food supports all bodily functions while the ground bone contained within raw food is free from sugars and starches and helps clean and protect teeth and gums.

As the fastest growing category in the pet food market, dog owners now have more opportunity than ever before to introduce their pets to a frozen and raw diet.

Jollyes colleagues are fully trained, and each store has an expert to advise customers on what the best products are for their furry friends to ensure they maintain a health balanced diet.

Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We know the sale of live animals at pet stores has provoked a strong reaction from many over the years. And of course, we know how much our colleagues loved to look after them.

“But while we will, of course, continue to sell everything a responsible rabbit, guinea pig or bird owner needs for their pets, their removal from our stores has opened up an opportunity for us to expand the frozen raw category that’s significantly growing in popularity amongst dog owners.”

Shoppers will still find an extensive range of food, toys and supplies to satisfy all the needs of their smaller furry friends across Jollyes’ 100-plus store network.

Traditionally at this time of year pet stores will temporarily stop the sale of rabbits for the days around the Easter holiday, a move which Jollyes has now made permanent across the year.

Jollyes was named as one of The Sunday Times’ best big companies to work for last year, and last month won the Retail Week Award for Head Office Heroes following its highly successful raw frozen food roll out.

The retailer has also enhanced its parental leave, alongside introducing fertility, neonatal and baby loss leave for colleagues.