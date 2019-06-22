Journalists up the Foyle in a ‘buggy’

A team of leading travel journalists from across the world have taken to the River Foyle during a visit to see what the north west has to offer.

During their action-packed trip to the region the group spent time kayaking, hovercrafting and buggy racing on the River Foyle while also blokarting on Benone beach and taking to the seas around Portrush.

Leading international travel journalists enjoyed kayaking on the River Foyle as part of a fact-finding trip to Northern Ireland. They are pictured before heading out on the river with Far and Wild kayak instructors Shayne McClure (standing, left) and Darren Thompson (standing, second left). 'Pic by Lorcan Doherty

The journalists from the US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Austria and the Middle East – representing print, on-demand TV, social media and online publications - have a combined audience of over 3.4 million people who could be potential holidaymakers.

The media personnel were invited to the region as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI and while in Derry they also took in an alternative tour of the city via longboards.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of leading travel journalists to visit Northern Ireland,” said Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets.

“Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Northern Ireland through the media internationally, helping us to showcase the excellent new tourism experiences on offer here to over 3.4 million readers, or potential holidaymakers.”

Derry & Strabane Council, Visit Derry and a host of partner organisations are currently involved I developing the city’s rapidly growing tourism industry.

tourism jobs ambition

Tourism currently attracts almost 283,000 overnight visitors to Derry City & Strabane District and contributes to over £50m in the local economy, the council has stated.

This, in turn, supports over 4,685 tourism jobs which makes up 8.7 per cent of total jobs in the City and District region.

The new Derry City & Strabane Tourism 2025 sets out priorities and activities to help the local city and district double visitor spend to £100million and create 1,000 additional jobs in the sector by 2025.

The development of the strategy was an action identified in the Strategic Growth Plan which highlighted tourism as a key sector for economic growth and job creation.

It was developed following extensive consultation with tourism partners and stakeholders.

A strategic tourism partnership group made up of stakeholders from the private and public sector has been established to oversee the implementation of strategy.

The full Tourism Strategy is available to view online at www.derrystrabane.com/tourism.