Lavey entrepreneur Aedín O’Neill to share marketing insights at BarCamp Belfast 2025

Aedín O’Neill, founder of multi-award-winning digital advertising agency GrowWeb, has been announced as a speaker at BarCamp Belfast 2025, taking place on September 26 at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

Building on Andy McMillan’s 2009 success, organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay & Retro Rooms) and Jennie Wallace (Beyond Skin) have brought the captivating day to fruition alongside the event’s headline sponsors Options Technologies, AirPOS Pay, Infinity 21, The Alchemists Forum, Morrow Communications and media partner Excalibur Press.

This year’s BarCamp will feature 17 sessions across two stages, covering topics as diverse as how to retire in ten years, using AI in PR, accessibility in design, generative coding, neurodiversity and email marketing.

Aedín’s talk, titled “Performance Marketing: How to Pick the Right Channels to Grow Your Business”, will take the form of an interactive roundtable exploring the realities of performance marketing today. Attendees can expect practical guidance on deciding where to invest advertising spend across Google, Meta, and other platforms, how to make attribution and measurement work in practice, and how competitor insights and tools can sharpen strategy.

Aedín O’Neill

The session will give audiences the chance to share their own questions and challenges, and leave with actionable ideas they can apply immediately to their own businesses.

Aedín said: “The buzz from last year attracted me back. The event was unique, intimate and memorable, and I made some great connections. BarCamp is the natural environment for networking and learning, as well as a forum where everyone can contribute.”

BarCamp Belfast co-organiser Jennie Wallace welcomed Aedín’s contribution. Jennie said: “BarCamp is about creating a space where anyone can contribute, learn and share. This year, we are covering everything from ‘How to Retire in 10 Years’ to ‘AI Disasters in PR’. We want to ignite ideas in all kinds of creatives. For us, it is about learning, collaboration and fun.”

Following last year’s success, BarCamp Belfast has returned with an eclectic mix of founders, developers, creatives, and industry experts sharing their knowledge in an open, informal environment.

Jennie Wallace

Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to drop in throughout the day, listen to talks, or even deliver one themselves.

