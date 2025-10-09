LE Capital strengthens UK presence with Northern Ireland expansion

LE Capital, a leading provider of stock funding solutions for used car dealerships, has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland, bringing its superfast and hassle-free stock funding product to support the region’s thriving automotive sector.

This strategic move follows a transaction earlier this year, in which the British Business Bank, through its ENABLE Guarantees programme, supported a £100m senior facility provided by Paragon Bank to LE Capital. The transaction has significantly boosted LE Capital’s funding capacity, enabling the company to extend its reach to more dealerships across the UK, including those in Northern Ireland.

George Stancliffe, CEO, LE Capital said: “Northern Ireland’s used car market is full of ambition and potential. This expansion is about enabling growth, improving access to stock, and helping dealers stay ahead of market trends. With the continued support of Paragon Bank, and as a proud delivery partner of the British Business Bank, LE Capital is entering an exciting new phase of growth.”

Michael Strevens, Managing Director, Structured FI Solutions said: “LE Capital’s expansion into Northern Ireland is hugely positive news for the automotive sector in the area, and one we’re pleased to support. We look forward to seeing the ENABLE Guarantee supporting the small businesses in the region, and help them realise their ambition and potential in the sector.”

Jamie Pickering, Paragon Bank, Structured Lending Joint Managing Director said: "LE Capital is seeing excellent opportunities for growth across the UK and we are delighted to further increase our facility to support its expansion into Northern Ireland."

LE Capital is now actively onboarding dealerships in Northern Ireland, offering facilities ranging from £50,000 to £1m, alongside dedicated regional support to ensure dealers receive tailored, responsive service.