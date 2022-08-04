LegenDerry Food Trail makes it easy to eat, drink and be merry in Derry

The LegenDerry Food Trail is a guide to showcase and promote over 40 businesses across the city who prioritise the use and promotion of local food to offer a unique and authentic visitor experience.

The guide is available now in Visitor Information Centres, hotels and visitor touch points throughout the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The LegenDerry Food Network has provided a joined up way for our local food and drink sector to promote our unique offering, showcasing the positive work being done within the industry locally and highlighting our city as a foodie destination.

Launching the LegenDerry Food Trail on Derry’s Walls are, from left, Visit Derry Chief Executive Odhran Dunne, Darragh Tomás MacAmhlaoibh, Nine Hostages Coffee, Emily McCorkell – Lo and Slo, Ray Moran, Soda and Starch, Brendan Moore, Moore on the Quay and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“The Food Trail is an ideal way for our providers to work together to allow people to plan their culinary experience in the city and sample all the unrivalled local produce, bars and street food we have to offer.

“When you see all the providers together on the map it shows just how comprehensive and varied our offering has become, there really is something to suit everyone within a very small area.”

Chair of the LegenDerry Food Network, Emily McCorkell, added: “The LegenDerry Food Trail aims to increase participation in our food and drink experiences and enhance visitor expenditure on food and drink by highlighting our ‘great place, great taste’ in a joined up way.

“The guide has an easy to use map and key which lists the network’s comprehensive array of restaurants, cafes, street food, retail, hotels and bars.

“Whether you’re craving street food that packs a flavour punch, a few crafts beers and spirits and a relaxed vibe or fine dining with a local twist, the trail has you covered.”