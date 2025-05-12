Lester Kelly appointed Business Development Manager at FAST Technologies A2 Hub in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th May 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 13:21 BST
FAST Technologies (part of the Bloc Group) has appointed Lester Kelly as Business Development Manager of its Automation Accelerator (A2) Hub in Derry.

Lester has over 20 years’ experience in advanced manufacturing, including the application of innovative technologies to drive and enhance production efficiencies.

He will ‘lead the FAST A2Process, mapping and delivering innovative hardware and software solutions bespoke to customer needs’.

FAST is an advanced manufacturing company, specialising in automation, robotics and software solutions.

It’s A2 Hub is based in the Catalyst Innovation Centre at Fort George.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice