Lester Kelly appointed Business Development Manager at FAST Technologies A2 Hub in Derry
FAST Technologies (part of the Bloc Group) has appointed Lester Kelly as Business Development Manager of its Automation Accelerator (A2) Hub in Derry.
Lester has over 20 years’ experience in advanced manufacturing, including the application of innovative technologies to drive and enhance production efficiencies.
He will ‘lead the FAST A2Process, mapping and delivering innovative hardware and software solutions bespoke to customer needs’.
FAST is an advanced manufacturing company, specialising in automation, robotics and software solutions.
It’s A2 Hub is based in the Catalyst Innovation Centre at Fort George.