Lidl Northern Ireland has announced another massive warehouse clearance sale taking place in their Buncrana Road store in Derry across two weekends in August.

Following the huge success of previous sales, Lidl Northern Ireland has confirmed there will be many ‘hot summer deals on offer’ during the clearance event, which will run from Thursday 1 – Sunday 4 August and Thursday 8 – Sunday 11 August, with savings of up to 70% off hundreds of Lidl Northern Ireland’s most sought-after middle aisle items.

From home entertainment and garden furniture to office equipment, kitchen appliances, DIY tools, clothing, kid’s toys and much more, over 500 items are reduced to clear, with special offers available each weekend.

Lidl Northern Ireland has outlined its top offers across the two weekends.

Some of the items on offer.

The Top Offers from Thursday 1 – Sunday 4 August are as follows:

For the best viewing experience of this summer’s blockbusters, save over 50% on a Sharp 55 Zoll 4k Ultra HD Quantum Dot Google TV and pick it up for only £299.99 (RRP £614.99). This cinema inspired 55” TV comes equipped with HDR Dolby Atmos and quantum Dot HDMI 2.1 for the ultimate viewing experience.

Whether you’re starting university or looking for a bigger screen to browse, Lidl Northern Ireland’s 14” Avita Laptop Pura A9 combines style and speed with4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for all your storage needs. Snap it up for a cool £229.99 (RRP£399)

Pick up a selection of Parkside offers including the Parkside 350W Bandsaw (now £62.99, was £109.99), the Parkside 12V Cordless Drill Set (now £26.99, was £44.99) or the Parkside Grass and Hedge Trimmer for £9.99 (was £24.99) and get stuck into those home improvements this summer.

With hay fever in high season, snap up the Silvercrest Air Purifier for almost half price (now £31.99, was £59.99) or embrace the outdoors with the Crivit 2-Person Inflatable Kayak which offers a massive 67% (now £19.99, was £59.99).

For summer gatherings, the Livarno Metal Gazebo is on sale for £99.99, down from £159.99.

Pick up Lidl Northern Ireland’s Pizza Oven while you’re there for half price at just £39.99 (was £89.99).

The Top Offers for the following weekend – Thursday 8 – Sunday 11 August are as follows:

Coffee addicts can get their fix with the DeLonghi Dolce Gusto Infinissima, reduced to just £39.99 (was £84.99) whilst students or house movers can pick up quality kitchen essentials for less including the Silvercrest Microwave (now £29.99, was £49.99), the Silvercrest Toaster (now £9.99, was £17.99) and the Silvercrest Panini Grill for just £24.99 (was £44.99).

There will also be the Tower Vortx 12L Air Fryer Oven (now £59.99, was £99.99) which uses vortex technology with rapid air circulation to cook faster than a conventional oven while using less power.

Garden lovers can have a blast with the Parkside Petrol Leaf Blower / Vacuum for £77.99 (was £119.99) or get to grips with the Top Handle Petrol Chainsaw to cut through those garden chores (now £39.99, was £69.99).

Lidl Northern Ireland’s warehouse clearance sale takes place for a limited time only at its former premises – Old Lidl Derry Store, Buncrana Road, Derry BT48 8AB – at the following times:

- Thursday 1 – Saturday 3 August: 8am – 7pm

- Sunday 4 August: 9am – 9pm

- Thursday 8 – Saturday 10 August: 8am – 7pm

- Sunday 11 August: 9am – 9pm