Lift off for new Ryanair Manchester route will showcase Derry airport as ‘gateway to the North West’ - MLA

The key route linking the two cities heralds the return of Ryanair to City of Derry Airport, and it is hoped more routes may follow.

The Manchester route has been widely welcomed by local people since the news broke on Thursday, with many Manchester United and Manchester City fans, students and holiday makers expressing their delight on social media.

It is also hoped that it will help bring more and new tourism and business opportunities to the north west region.

The new Derry - Manchester route sees Ryanair returning to City of Derry Airport.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed confirmation of that new airline service will be launched later this year with bookings already open.

The Foyle MLA said: “I welcome news that airline Ryanair will launch a new Derry to Manchester service later this year with three weekly flights.

“After an extremely challenging 18 months for air travel due to the pandemic, this is a boost for the local airport.

“This flight will ensure direct access to Manchester for workers, families and students and help continue the airport’s role as a gateway to Derry and the north west.”

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225 million by 2026. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Derry to Manchester. “

A spokesperson for CoDA said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ryanair back to the North West, once again connecting our people and businesses. Manchester is a hugely popular destination from our region, and giving people more options to fly from their doorstep is fantastic.”