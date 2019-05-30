Live music and free health checks to feature at Walled City Market

Live music by TwoTempo, free health checks for over 50s and a St John’s Ambulance volunteer recruitment event will all feature at the ever popular Walled City Market.

The ever-popular event returns to Guildhall Square from 11am to 4pm this Saturday (June 1) with over 20 of the very best of artisan traders, offering visitors a family friendly shopping experience with a wide selection of speciality fresh foods and handcrafted products and gifts.

Local girls Hannah Louise McCauley and Sarah McGoldrick – otherwise known as ‘TwoTempo’ – will also be performing live music from 1pm to 3pm to get everyone in the summertime spirit.

Are you over 50? If so, come along to Guildhall Square from 11am to 2pm and join the ‘Drink Wise Age Well’ staff from Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum for a free health check – including blood pressure and cholesterol.

As well as conducting free health checks, the team will also provide information on alcohol and getting older to help people make informed choices about their alcohol use, including on unit guidelines, tips for cutting down and where and how to get help if they need it.

A team from St John’s Ambulance will also be in Guildhall Square from 11am to 4pm providing CPR, AED and first aid demonstrations, as well as handing out information leaflets and recruiting for new volunteers.

So if you’ve every thought about helping the St John’s Ambulance or would l,ike to find out more, please go along and have a chat with the team - they will be more than happy to help and answer any questions.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Market Development Officer Nicolle Walters expects the additional events planned will give the Walled City Market on Saturday an extra dimension guarenteed to the attract the crowds.

She explained: “I’m delighted that as part of our June offering, we’ll be having live music by ‘TwoTempo’, free health checks provided by the ‘Drink Wise Age Well’ team and St John’s Ambulance on the look-out for bright and enthusiastic people to join their fantastic team of volunteers.

“We’ve already over 20 traders confirmed so far for what I have no doubts will be a really busy day – but I’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage further applications particularly from local fresh food producers.”

To trade at the event simply go to http://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Walled-City-Market/Welcome and click on ‘Get Involved’.

So why not come along and tickle your taste buds with homemade jams, chutneys and sauces, artisan breads and cakes, a range organic meats and of course some sweet treats...? Or if there’s a special occasion on the horizon find that unique gift from the wide range of handcrafted products such as original paintings, natural fabrics and knitwear, bespoke crafted items and much much more! Some products can be personalised so be sure to check with the supplier when purchasing.

Further information on the Council markets can be found by visiting www.derrystrabane.com/markets, Facebook Derry Strabane Markets, Twitter @DSMarkets or by contacting Market Development Officer Nicolle Walters on 02871 253 253 Ext: 6664 or markets@derrystrabane.com