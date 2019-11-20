Local entrepreneurs urged to kick-start their business ideas

Northern Ireland councils team up to deliver open evenings for new business start-ups.

The 11 Northern Ireland Councils have joined forces to host ‘Start a Business Information Evenings’ across 25 locations on Thursday, November 21 (5.30pm-7pm) for entrepreneurs thinking about starting their own business.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

The council wide initiative is aimed at providing would-be entrepreneurs with the chance to speak to a Go For It Programme business adviser about their potential business idea and to find out how the Go For It Programme can help them.

The Go For It programme provides individuals in Northern Ireland who are thinking of starting a business, with step by step advice and mentoring in producing a business plan.

Eugene McGuckin, Programme Manager, NIBSUP said: “The business advisors delivering the Go for it programme on behalf of the 11 councils in Northern Ireland have vast experience in helping budding entrepreneurs to turn their dreams of owning their own business into a reality.

“The Go For It Programme offers expert advice to develop a comprehensive business plan, covering everything from accounts to marketing and long-term business growth. The business plan is described as a ‘roadmap’ to success for the first few years in business.

“We would encourage anyone who has an idea for a business to come along and meet an experienced business advisor for a free, no-obligation opportunity to discuss how the Go For It Programme can really help their business idea take off.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business advisors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It combines expert advice with help to develop a robust business plan to turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Two local entrepreneurs who have completed the Programme to pursue their dream of running their own business are Joanne Gallagher and Stephanie Rice from Good Vibes in Strabane.

Joanne and Stephanie launched Good Vibes in their hometown of Strabane in June 2019 after identifying a gap in the market for alternative and holistic treatments in the town.

Stephanie said: ““Opening my own business was something I had always dreamed of and with Joanne also working within the industry, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for us to partner up to bring the dream to life.

“We had the passion for health and wellbeing, but beyond our qualifications and training we didn’t know how to put it all together into a sustainable business model. That’s where the Go For It Programme came in and really helped us.

“The programme helped us with everything from marketing strategies to financial planning. The Business Advisors were very attentive and explained everything to us in great detail, and we both felt really informed and supported throughout the whole process. With the help of the programme, we were really supported to set up the business.

For more information on the ‘Start a Business Information Evenings’ on Thursday 21st November (5.30pm – 7pm) and to find the nearest location to you please visit: goforitni.com/events

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: goforitni.com.